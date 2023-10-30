GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old that happened early Monday.

Police responded at 12:48 a.m. to the area of 908 South Audubon Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert of multiple gunshots. Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office who were a few blocks away also heard the gunfire and responded. They found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. He died before EMS was able to arrive.

Investigators and a crime scene specialist from Goldsboro Police Department responded to the scene. The investigation continued into Monday. Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.