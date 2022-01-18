NC Teen shot during ‘sweet 16’ birthday party, police searching for suspect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police are searching for a suspect after a teen was shot during a “sweet 16” birthday party Saturday evening.

The Asheville Police Department said police were dispatched to the 100 block of Livingston Street at 9:59 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

Once police arrived on scene, they found a medium sized crowd and a juvenile inside inside the building suffering from a gun-shot wound.

Officers rendered first aid until the ambulance arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, where they are listed in serious, but stable condition.

Police gathered statements from those at the birthday party, and it appears an altercation happened between groups of children from two different Asheville neighborhoods just prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information that will lead to the identity of the shooter is asked to contact the Ashville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.