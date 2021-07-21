Teen shot outside Zebulon vape shop dies overnight, man charged with murder

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen boy who was shot outside a vape shop in Zebulon on Tuesday evening died overnight and a 19-year-old is facing a murder charge in the case, Zebulon police announced Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported just after 6 p.m. at 407 W. Gannon Ave., according to Zebulon police.

Police arrived to find a male inside the vape shop who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, a release said. The victim, later identified as Carlton Lamont Damon Jr., 17, died at the hospital overnight.

Investigators determined that the incident took place in the parking lot of the business and the victim then ran inside the shop.

Police were asking for help locating a white vehicle that they believed was an Infiniti, as well as identifying its occupants. It was seen in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

Police also released photos of a man they said was a “person of interest” who they were seeking.

Courtesy of Zebulon police

Courtesy of Zebulon police

Courtesy of Zebulon police

Courtesy of Zebulon police

A white car seen in the parking lot where a shooting occurred in Zebulon on July 20, 2021. (Courtesy of Zebulon police)

“This type of activity is uncommon for our small town. It is heartbreaking to deal with such a senseless act in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family,” Zebulon Police Chief Jacqui Boykin said on Tuesday evening.

Police said on Wednesday morning that they had made an arrest in the case.

Javion Zyrrell Whitfield, 19, of Zebulon, is charged with Damon’s murder.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, Zebulon police thanked detectives and the public for their quick work in the case.

“Kudos to the ZPD family for their tremendous teamwork over the last 8 hours,” police wrote. “We would like to thank everyone who helped share this story. If not for your willingness to get involved, the case would not have been solved as quickly as it was.”

Whitfield is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court later today.