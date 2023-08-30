JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they said a teen was shot during an incident across the street from White Oak High School on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a report of gunfire in the parking lot across the street from the school. Callers indicated a person had been shot.

Officials found the victim with minor injuries after being shot. Investigators said there was a domestic-related incident where those involved had a relationship together.

Deputies say multiple people have been detained for questioning. No names will be released since they are under the age of 18.

The investigation continues and charges are expected, officials said.