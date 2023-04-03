HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police said a 15-year-old called in a bomb threat that he directed toward Havelock Middle School.

Police said a call was made at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday to the Domino’s in Havelock, directing the bomb threat to the school for Tuesday. Investigators and Havelock police investigated and determined the call was made by the teen, who lives in the Harlowe area.

The teen admitted to making the call and apologized. Officials said the teen and his parents were cooperative. The teen was suspended from school and must undergo a threat assessment before returning. Other charges are pending, police said.

Extra police activity was scheduled to be at Havelock Middle School on Tuesday as a precaution, officials said.