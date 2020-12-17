Teenager facing murder charges in death of Beaufort County woman

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A 17-year-old teenager is facing murder charges after he was arrested Wednesday by deputies.

The teen, who was not identified, was arrested around 4 p.m. by members of the Beaufort County Narcotics and Criminal Investigations units. He is charged with murder in the death of Angela Isner, 49.

A welfare check was conducted on Dec. 12 at around 5 p.m. at Isner’s home at 1117 NC 171 in Washington. Deputies found the woman dead at the scene. An autopsy has not been given by a medical examiner but officials believe the death was caused by blunt force trauma.

The teen is also facing further felony charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony larceny, obtaining property by false pretense and financial identity theft.

The juvenile is currently being held in the Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center.