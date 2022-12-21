WEDDINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four teenagers are facing charges after a large, three-story house in a Weddington neighborhood was intentionally set on fire last month, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The Wesley Chapel Fire Department said firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:18 a.m. on November 26 to a fire at a house that was under construction.

Deputies said the home, which was nearing completion, was fully engulfed in flames. It took firefighters nearly six hours before the fire was declared “controlled.”

Investigators determined that the fire caused more than $2 million in damages to the home.

(photo by the Wesley Chapel Fire Department)

(photo by the Wesley Chapel Fire Department)

(photo by the Wesley Chapel Fire Department)

(photo by the Wesley Chapel Fire Department)

(photo by the Wesley Chapel Fire Department)

The Union County Assistant Fire Marshal investigated the blaze and determined the fire was “intentionally set” based on evidence at the scene.

Union County Sheriff’s detectives that are trained in fire investigations were called and launched a criminal investigation.

The sheriff’s office said detectives pursued all leads over the last three weeks and were able to identify four suspects. All four were charged.

Thomas Brewer (UCSO)

18-year-old Thomas L. Brewer was charged with felony breaking and entering and felony burning a building under construction. He was issued a $25,000 bond.

The other three suspects involved in the fire are under the age of 18. Their identities were not released per state laws.

“The lives of numerous first responders were put at risk during the initial response and containment of this intentionally set fire,” said Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey. “In addition to the lives put at risk, these suspects took a family’s future home away from them through this malicious act. I am proud of the tireless investigative efforts that went into this case which resulted in the suspects being identified and criminally charged for their actions.”