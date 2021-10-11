Teens from Greenville, Tarboro killed in shooting, crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Fayetteville police were investigating an early-morning crash on Sunday that killed two teens from Eastern North Carolina.

Police responded just before 3 a.m. Sunday to a shooting that resulted in a vehicle crash on Gillespie Street, near Owen Drive in Fayetteville. Joshua Reddick, 19, of Greenville, and Devon Hargrove, 18, of Tarboro, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said circumstances surrounding the shooting was under investigation and additional information would be released as it becomes available.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit are seeking any information or witnesses in relation to this incident. You can call Det. J. Arrington at (910) 580-8798 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.