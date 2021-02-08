Tennessee man accused of dropping 1-week-old child while high faces charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown man is facing child endangerment charges after deputies saw a man throw a 1-week old baby up in the air and grabbing her by the legs before hitting the ground.

According to an affidavit from the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called after 4 p.m. Sunday to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Carroll Road.

Justin Reece, 27, was outside the residence yelling at the homeowner and slurring his speech.

“His pupils told me he was high,” the affidavit from the deputy states.

The law enforcmennt officer observed Reece drop the baby out of a swing and then throw the child in the air before grabbing her by the legs, narrowly missing dropping her again.

Reece was arrested and was being held on $5,000 bond.