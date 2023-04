GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police are warning people to watch out for a missing gravestone.

A pillar-shaped monument was stolen from a Greenville-owned cemetery, Cherry Hill Cemetery, earlier this week. The monument represented fallen soldiers who fought in local battles during the Civil War.

GPD officials said it appears someone used power tools to remove the gravestone. The theft was reported by cemetery supervisors. There are no suspects at this time.