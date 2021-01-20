Three arrested after drug investigation in Carteret County

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Three people were arrested on Jan. 14 after a drug investigation around the distribution of meth in and around Eastern North Carolina.

Lee Quinn Graham, 30, of Jacksonville, Jamie Devon Fox, 27, of Fayetteville, and Hannah Jane Stewart, 20, of Jacksonville, were taken into custody and were charged at a parking lot in Cedar Point. The three each face three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count of

conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Graham and Fox, both convicted felons, also face weapons counts for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Graham and Fox were placed in the Carteret County Jail under a bond of $1.5 million. Stewart is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Drug detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department and Onslow County Sheriff’ Office were conducting an investigation into the trafficking of meth, which led to the eventual arrests. A search of the vehicle the three were in found Oxycodone, Ectasty and two semi-automatic guns.