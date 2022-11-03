NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Three New Bern men were arrested Wednesday after shots were fired in the area of Watson Avenue.

At 5:34 p.m. Wednesday, a New Bern police officer on patrol heard shots fired in the Watson Avenue area. The officer then saw a vehicle leaving the area at a “high rate of speed,” according to a press release. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. During the stop, the officers recovered evidence, including a firearm, that led to the arrest of three men.

Additional officers responded to the area where the shots were heard and found evidence of a shooting. Officials say there are no known injuries at this time.

Jessiah Johnson, 18, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, felony conspiracy, and discharging a firearm in city limits. Johnson also had an outstanding warrant for resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer, and second-degree trespassing. Johnson received a $75,000 secured bond.

William H. Cox, 25, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II and Schedule VI substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $25,000 secured bond.

William E. Jones, 22, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones received a $20,000 secure bond.

The investigation includes the involvement of a 17-year-old juvenile and potentially other suspects, according to the police department. Additional charges are pending.