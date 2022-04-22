JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges after officials said they broke into a bank and stole a vehicle in Jacksonville on Thursday.

Christopher Rhodes, 25, of Pacer Lane in Jacksonville was arrested along with Michael Bonnette, 20, of Pony Farm Road, in Jacksonville and Jamari Bonds, 21, of Walter Road in Jacksonville. All three were charged with:

Felony Larceny

Injury to Real Property

Felony Breaking and Entering

Felony Safecracking

Felony Conspiracy

Rhodes was also charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possess Methamphetamine (Felony) and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. He was given a $23,000 secured bond. Bonnette was given a $15,000 secured bond. Bonda was also charged with Resist Public Officer and Felony Probation Violation. He received a $14,000 secured bond and no bond for the probation violation.

Deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded on Thursday to the First Citizens Bank at 3091 Richlands Highway in reference to the bank being broken into. Deputies found a side window to the bank broke but nothing appeared to be stolen.

Surveillance camera footage showed two suspects in a white Ford F-150 who were found to be involved in the breaking and entering. Deputies later stopped a similar vehicle. Upon further investigation, one of the occupants, Rhodes was arrested. When searching the suspect’s vehicle, deputies found clothing that matched ones the suspects wore during the robbery.

It was later determined the vehicle had been stolen from the Holly Shelter Road area.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Jacksonville Police Department is currently conducting its own investigations into multiple breaking and enterings which occurred in the same time frame where the same suspects were involved. Officials say more charges are pending.