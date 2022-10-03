HARLOWE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges in a kidnapping, robbery and assault case.

On Saturday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to Blades Road in the Harlowe community to a call of a nude man who was kidnapped, robbed and assaulted. The man was transported to Carteret Health Care, where he was treated for multiple injuries to his face, head and body.

After conducting numerous interviews, investigators said they identified 110 Taylor Drive, Clubfoot Creek Mobile Home Park, as the location the crime happened. A search warrant was executed on the residence and evidence from the assault was located, deputies said. A second search warrant was executed on 112 Clubfoot Creek Drive in Havelock, where additional evidence from the assault was located.

The following suspects were arrested and charged with felony second-degree kidnapping, felony robbery, felony conspiracy and assault:

Warren Phillip Day a.k.a “The Godfather”, 69, of 110 Taylor Drive in Harlowe

Willie James Howard III a.k.a. “Charlie”, 51, of 110 Taylor Drive in Harlowe

Gerald Ward a.k.a. “Daddy O”, 49, of 112 Clubfoot Creek Road Harlowe

At the time of his arrest, Ward was an absconder from probation. Each suspect was being held on a $500,000.00 secured bond.