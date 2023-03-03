NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A search warrant led to the arrest of three on drug-related charges in New Bern.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office and New Bern Police Department had officials serve a search warrant at 1070 Antioch Road Lot 3 New Bern. The search warrant was issued as a result of a joint drug investigation.

Brian Christopher Campbell, 33, was charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II-controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI-controlled substance, felony maintaining a residence for sell of heroin and felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

Mary Louise Bannister-Campbell, 31, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Joshua Chad Winslow, 33, was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials said the search led to the discovery of in excess of 55 grams of heroin/fentanyl, in excess of eight grams of methamphetamine, in excess of $15,000.00, an AK-47 rifle and items consistent with the sell and distribution of illegal drugs were seized.

The three are said to be fugitives from Virginia for parole violations. They were being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under no bond pending extradition to Virginia.