WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office searched a residence in Edward and found over 100 grams of fentanyl, enough to kill the entire population of the county.

Deputies had a search warrant on Bobby Lee Moore Jr. and found information that led them to the search in Edward. The search was executed on August 8, where police also found 28 grams of marijuana and a .22 caliber rifle in addition to the fentanyl.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Centers for Disease Control, two milligrams of fentanyl is considered to be a lethal dose. The seizure is enough fentanyl to potentially kill over 50,000 people, which is more than the population of Beaufort County, the sheriff’s office reports.

Harold Lee Grimes Jr. 50, Jabari Contae Grimes, 41, and Tracy Nicole Hill, 36, were arrested in connection to the investigation. Harold Grimes and Jabari Grimes were each given a $145,000 secured bond and Hill was given a $15,000 secured bond. Their charges are as follows:

Harold Lee Grimes Jr.:

Trafficking in Opium or Heroin (Fentanyl) by Possession

PWISD Schedule II Fentanyl

PWISD Schedule III

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep and Sell Controlled Substances

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jabari Contae Grimes:

Trafficking in Opium or Heroin (Fentanyl) by Possession

PWISD Schedule II Fentanyl

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep and Sell Controlled Substances

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tracy Nicole Hill:

Trafficking in Opium or Heroin (Fentanyl) by Possession

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Since January 1, deputies say they have seized more than 200 grams of fentanyl off the streets of Beaufort County.

Anyone with information regarding suspected drug sale/use or any other crime are encouraged to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-7111. You can also submit tips anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (252) 974-6400 or go to www.p3tips.com/195.