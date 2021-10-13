Three arrested in Greenville after chase following attempted robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police responded to a report of an attempted robbery that ended up as a chase through the city with three people taken into custody.

Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter told WNCT’s Erin Jenkins officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to a man on Charles Boulevard who said individuals in a white BMW tried to rob him. Earlier reports indicated there was an attempted robbery or robbery at the State Employees Credit Union in the same area. Hunter said that was not the case.

Police quickly found the vehicle, which tried to flee. A chase ensued until the BMW wrecked after striking a pole on Arlington Boulevard near Smythewyck Drive. The three people in the vehicle fled on foot and were quickly captured and taken into custody.

Charges were pending related to the chase. Police continued to investigate the case Wednesday night.