KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have arrested three suspects in a home invasion shooting that killed a man earlier this week.

On Thursday, officials with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for the arrest of Donteon Foye, 22, and Tyreke Moore, 26, both from Kinston. Officials with the Kinston Police Department obtained warrants for the arrest of Rahmel Gray, 23, of Pink Hill, for his role in the death of Jaliek Pridgen, who was killed on Wednesday and found in a home on Dupree Street.

All three suspects have been arrested and placed in the Lenoir County Jail under secured bonds.

Charges

Gray – Conspiracy to commit 1st Degree Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery

Foye – Conspiracy to commit 1st Degree Burglary (two counts), Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery (two counts)

Moore – Conspiracy to commit 1st Degree Burglary (two counts), Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery (two counts).

Officials said more arrests and charges are anticipated.

During the arrest and transport of Gray, and after arriving at the Lenoir County Magistrate’s Office, officials said he was able to manipulate his handcuffs and run from officers. He was captured a short time later.

This investigation is still in its early stages. Officials said they have determined each suspect has worked together to plan home invasion-style robberies throughout Kinston and Lenoir County.