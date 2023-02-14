KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Three people were arrested in separate criminal cases reported by the Kinston Police Department.

Marquise Hawkins was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in an incident that happened on Feb. 11 on Jones Avenue. Hawkins was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.

On Feb. 11, Deriante Rouse and Quiaira Powell were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a gun and drugs. Rouse was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II, maintaining a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Powell was placed under arrest for felony possession of marijuana.