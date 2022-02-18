Three arrested in Lenoir, Greene counties, charged in 62 vehicle break-ins

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Three people have been arrested and are facing charges in at least 62 vehicle break-ins that have happened in Lenoir, Wayne and Greene counties in January.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office reports Jamaronte Tyja Jones of La Grange was arrested on Feb. 18 while Keith Sherrod Bizzell Jr., also of La Grange was arrested on Jan. 11. Makel Kahlid Sutton was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. There was currently no booking photo of him.

Jones was charged with 32 counts of felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, 13 counts of felony larceny of a firearm, 11 counts of felony conspiracy, five felony counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of misdemeanor larceny. Jones was confined in the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Detention Center under a $491,250 secured bond.

Bizzell was charged with 32 counts of felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, 13 counts of felony larceny of a firearm, 11 counts of felony conspiracy, five felony counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of misdemeanor larceny. Bizzell was confined in the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Detention center under a $142,500 secured bond.

Sutton was charged with 32 counts of felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, 13 counts of felony larceny of a firearm, 11 counts of felony conspiracy, five felony counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of misdemeanor larceny. Sutton was confined under a $100,000 secured bond.

Officials said the break-ins happened on Jan. 10-12 in Lenoir, Wayne and Greene counties. The sheriff’s offices in all three counties worked together through reports, conducting interviews and interviewing suspects to put a case together that led to the arrests.

“Three neighboring sheriff’s offices worked as one to bring these suspects to justice for their crimes,” Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said. “All of these personnel put in numerous hours to build these cases and I am proud of their dedication to serving our citizens. Each of these suspects have received 62 charges for these crimes so far.”