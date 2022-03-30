JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit have arrested three men in three separate child molestation cases that officials said were unrelated.

Ryan Lee Young, 29, of Timothy Road in Jacksonville, was arrested on March 23 for inappropriately touching a juvenile, taking pictures, and recording some of the acts, according to the sheriff’s office. He was charged with: Statutory Sex Offense on a Child by an Adult and Indecent Liberties. His bond was set at $120,000 secured.

On March 28, an investigation concluded after a juvenile reported she was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by an adult male. Evidence sent to the N.C. Crime Laboratory corroborated the victim’s story. Terrence Tremain Tucker, 44, of Grassy Meadows Drive in Richlands, was charged with: Sexual Battery, Assault on a Female and Second-Degree Forcible Sex Offense. He was transported to Onslow County Detention Center and given a $101,000 secured bond.

Matthew Charles Osterhoudt was arrested the same day for sexually molesting a juvenile. Osterhoudt turned himself on March 10, stating that he had been having sex with a minor female. This arrest comes after DSS and the Child Advocacy Center interviewed the victim and corroborated the story.

Osterhoudt, 45, of Denise Drive in Jacksonville, was charged with: two counts of Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult, two counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child and a count of Felony Child Abuse-Sexual Act. He is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $290,000 secured bond.

Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said the victims in all three cases were known to the suspects and the three cases are unrelated. Detectives with the Special Victims’ Unit ask that if anyone has information about these or any other incidents to please contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.