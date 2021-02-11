Three arrested, including 72-year-old woman, on drug, weapons charges in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three people have been arrested on drug and weapons charges, including a 72-year-old woman, in Pitt County.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operation United arrested Mary Spellman Mitchell, 73, LeJason Antonio Bowles, 32, and Joel Omar Taft, 32, all of Greenville. They’ve been charged with the following:

Mary Spellman Mitchell, 73, Greenville Level II Trafficking in Cocaine Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of a Controlled Substance Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Gambling Has been released on a $250,000 secured bond



LeJason Antonio Bowles, 32, Greenville Level II Trafficking in Cocaine Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of a Controlled Substance Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Being held on a $250,000 secured bond



Joel Omar Taft, 32, Greenville Level I Trafficking in Cocaine Being held on a $250,000 secured bond



An investigation started after multiple tips to Crime Stoppers about drug sales at 961 Slauter St. in Greenville. On Wednesday, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, Special Response Team, K9 Unit, detectives and patrol deputies concluded the investigation with the execution of a search warrant at the residence.

During the search, detectives seized around 300 grams of cocaine, one pound of marijuana, four handguns, over $20,000 in money and drug paraphernalia.