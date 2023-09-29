WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Three people have been arrested and are facing drug charges after their arrest on Friday.

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 8662 NC Hwy. 32 North outside of Washington. They seized over 20 grams of methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms.

This search warrant stemmed from deputies conducting multiple controlled purchases of methamphetamine from occupants of the home. After serving the search warrant and collecting evidence, deputies arrested Roy Charles Caldwell 41, Daviann Eileen Godley, 20, and Scotty Dean Collins Jr., 30.

Caldwell was held in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond under the following charges:

(2) counts of PWISD Schedule II Methamphetamine

(2) counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Godley was released from the Beaufort County Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond under the following charges:

Possession of Schedule II

Possession of Schedule III

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Collins was held in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond under the following charges:

Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

Felony Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Officials with the sheriff’s office report that since January 1, deputies have seized more than 530 grams of methamphetamine off the streets of Beaufort County. Deputies continue to stay up to date with current drug trends in our area and are committed to keeping dangerous drugs out of Beaufort County.

Anyone with information regarding suspected drug sale/use or any other crime are encouraged to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-7111. You can also submit tips anonymously by contacting Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at (252) 974-6400 or submit confidential tips online at www.p3tips.com/195.