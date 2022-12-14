KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday was the first day of “Operation Restore Lenoir,” a program put into place by Sheriff Jackie Rogers. On Rogers’ first day of the program, three arrests were made by deputies.

A search warrant was executed in the Jackson Heights neighborhood, at Tony Ray Tucker’s residence, in an ongoing drug investigation. During the search, detectives found 39 grams of methamphetamine, a gun and drug paraphernalia.

Tucker was arrested, taken into custody and has been charged with multiple state charges. Tucker is on a $500,000 secure bond.

While searching Tucker’s home, detectives found James Edward Garner, a convicted felon, on the scene and in possession of a gun. Garner was arrested and charged and is on a $40,000 secure bond.

Deputies also arrested David McCoy Futreal at a nearby home. He was arrested on outstanding processes and is on an $11,500 secure bond.

“Today is the beginning of Operation Restore Lenoir,” Rogers said. “Violent criminal activity is a scourge in our communities and it will not be tolerated. Our focus is on — and will remain on — ridding our communities of drug dealers and violent criminals who cause untold pain and suffering to us all.

“If you want to be a part of this important effort, please continue to reach out to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, our area police departments and/or Crime Stoppers with any and all information you may have. Together, we can continue to make a difference in Lenoir County.”