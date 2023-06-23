GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three people have been arrested after a victim was approached by two men, assaulted and robbed.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area off Mason School Road on June 18 just before 4:30. They learned the victim was in a vehicle driven by Jessica Marie Todd, 40, of Grimesland. The victim was assaulted by two men and then robbed at knifepoint.

The victim, who was not identified, was in a relationship with Todd. Warrants were issued for Todd and the two suspects, Robert Lance Brady, 42, of Greenville, and Tony Lawrence Barber, 24, of Greenville.

Officials said the two men turned themselves in on Thursday. They were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Brady was being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond. Barber was also being held in the detention center under a $90,000 secured bond.

Todd turned herself in on Friday and was arrested. She was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, aid and abet armed robbery and second-degree kidnapping. She was being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $90,000 secured bond.