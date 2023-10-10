GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Three people, two of them teens, were arrested by Goldsboro police on Tuesday. An adult and teen have been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

On Tuesday at around 9 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department’s Patrol Shift “C” responded to an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system in the 900 block of Fairview Circle. Officers also received 911 calls from people in the area.

A description of a vehicle was given where people were shooting guns in the area. The vehicle was quickly located and a traffic stop was attempted. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, and officers engaged in a short pursuit. One suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot while the vehicle continued on the roadway. Officers apprehended that suspect.

The vehicle eventually stopped at the intersection of East Holly Street and North Pineview Avenue, where officers took the other two suspects into custody. Officers located two stolen guns and a significant amount of drugs in the vehicle.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau initiated an investigation into the incident. The investigation revealed that the suspects fired several shots at two people on Fairview Circle prior to the pursuit.

The occupants of the vehicle were charged as follows:

Travonte Na’Quon Coley – 28-year-old male

2 Counts Attempted First-Degree Murder

1 Count Flee to Elude with Motor Vehicle

17-year-old Juvenile Male

2 Counts Attempted First-Degree Murder

1 Count Possession With Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule I

1 Count Possession With Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule VI

15-year-old Juvenile Male

1 Count Simple Possession Schedule VI

Coley was left in the custody of the Wayne County Jail with no bond. The 17-year-old was transported to secure custody at Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center. The 15-year-old was released to his parent.

Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.