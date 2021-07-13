Three arrests made in New Bern murder of Matthew Small from August 2020

NEW BERN, NC. (WNCT) – Three suspects were arrested in connection with the August 26, 2020 homicide of Mathew Thomas Small, 29, of New Bern, according to the New Bern Police Department.

The US Marshals Carolinas Fugitive Task Force Office assisted with the arrest. Jarvis Everett, 25, and Jamelle Everett, 25, were arrested in Greenville on July 8, while Tarvis Everett, 25, was arrested in Fayetteville on July 9.

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Broad Street and since that time, New Bern Police and the District Attorney’s Office have worked diligently to identify and bring those responsible to justice.

All three suspects are from Greenville and have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and murder.

They are all being held in the Craven County Jail with no bond.