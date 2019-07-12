Three charged in armed robbery at Rocky Mount gas station

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT)

Several local and state law enforcement agencies worked together to identify and arrest three people charged in an armed robbery that happened Monday at a gas station in Rocky Mount.



The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says at 10:31 p.m. on Monday, two people committed an armed robbery at the Kangaroo Express gas station, located at 5102 Dortches Blvd.



During the investigation, in which still images of the suspects from security camera video were distributed to area law enforcement, Rocky Mount Police officers and NC Probation and Parole officers were conducting a search at a home on South Lee Street.



Inside that home, officers found three stolen guns, and clothing that matched the clothes worn by the suspects during the armed robbery.

Additionally, a Greenville PD Officer confirmed that one of the suspects in the still images was Deoantre Taylor, of Sterling Pointe Drive in Winterville.



Investigators learned Deoantre’s brother, George Taylor, of Lee Street in Rocky Mount, was the second suspect in the armed robbery video, and their getaway car during the robbery was driven by George Taylor’s girlfriend, Deidra Battle, who lives with George.



NCSO detectives also found the three suspects also committed an attempted armed robbery at the Speedway gas station in Oak City, located in Martin County.



Both of the Taylor brothers were charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and each are being held in the Nash County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.



Deidra Battle was charged with Aid & Abet Armed Robbery and is being held in the Nash County Detention Center on a $2500 bond.



All three suspects were also charged with Attempted Common Law Robbery for the incident in Martin County.



The Rocky Mount Police Department, North Carolina Probation and Parole Office, and Greenville Police Department assisted NCSO detectives with this investigation.