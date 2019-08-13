Three charged with drug trafficking after drug bust in Williston

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WNCT)

Kitty Hawk Police said a man was arrested Tuesday morning in Kill Devil Hills, after he allegedly stole from an AT&T store on Saturday.

Rocco John Kasmark was arrested on Tuesday by Kill Devil Hills Police, and was charged with felony larceny.

Kasmark was placed in the Dare County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

Kitty Hawk Police said followers of its Facebook page submitted leads that ultimately led them to Kasmark.