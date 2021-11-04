Three facing drug charges after traffic stop in Craven County

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three people on Thursday on drug-related charges.

Members of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Bureau assisted by the K-9 Bureau searched a vehicle during the course of a vehicle stop on E Main Street near McCotter Blvd. in Havelock. During the search deputies located heroin, oxycodone, and hydrocodone.

As a result of the search, Kristen Marie Lafon, 34, of Avery Road in New Bern, Antonio Conway Bright, 37, of Cypress Shore Road in Chocowinity, and Benjamin Johnson Brickhouse of Colonial Beach Road in Columbia were arrested. Their charges are:

Lofton: felony possession of heroin, two counts possession of schedule II-controlled substance, and possession of schedule III-controlled substance.

Bright: felony possession of heroin, possession of schedule II-controlled substance, and possession of schedule III-controlled substance.

Brickhouse: felony possession of heroin, possession of schedule II-controlled substance, and possession of schedule III-controlled substance.

Each was being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $10,000 secured bond.