WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Three people from Beaufort County are facing drug-related charges.

On Feb. 14, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Shementha Clinton, 41, of 4472 West Road in Aurora, James Wesley Wrenn, 45, of 4450 Sidney Road in Belhaven and Brandi Nicole Foster, 41, of 4450 Sidney Road in Belhaven.

Clinton was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, Sell of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Wrenn and Foster were charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Clinton was held in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $15, 000 secured bond. Wrenn and Foster were confined under a $7,500 secured bond each.

Their arrest stemmed from investigators witnessing Clinton sell and deliver methamphetamine to Wrenn and Foster in the parking lot of the Family Dollar in Aurora, officials with the sheriff’s office said.