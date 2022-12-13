BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Three people have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the overdose death of a Grantsboro woman in June.

Paul Dunham 39, Mitchell Quinn Sadler, 58, and Christina Shuck Sadler, 42, all of Grantsboro, were arrested and charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter on Dec. 8. They were booked into the Pamlico County Detention Center under $150,000 secured bonds. All three suspects made their first court appearances on Dec. 9.

On Wednesday, June 1, Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMS crews were dispatched to a Grantsboro residence following a report of an unresponsive female. Megan Hypes Gaylord 33, of Grantsboro, was transported to Carolina East Health Systems where she was later pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that Gaylord died of a fentanyl overdose.