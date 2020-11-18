Three-hour standoff ends with man taken into custody by Craven Co. deputies

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County deputies took a man into custody Tuesday after a three-hour standoff where he fired at passing vehicles and at law enforcement.

Deputies responded Tuesday at around 9 a.m. to a 911 call of a person at 405 County Acres Rd., who was firing at passing vehicles. Deputies arrived and said Naber Allen Hardy fired several shots, one hitting a patrol vehicle.

Additional deputies and members of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team then arrived at the scene. Deputies were able to approach the home, with New Bern police negotiators eventually establing communication with Hardy.

After about three hours, Hardy began approaching law enforcement. A non-lethal munition was then deployed, and Hardy was taken into custody without injury. A handgun used by Hardy was also recovered.

Hardy was transported to Carolina East Medical Center for psychiatric evaluation. Investigators said two vehicles were struck by Hardy’s gunfire before deputies arrived.

Warrants were issued charging Hardy with two counts of discharging a firearm into occupied vehicles and two counts of assault on law enforcement officers with a deadly weapon. Those warrants will be served when Hardy is released from treatment.