WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department was on the scene of a shooting that sent three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday night.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of East Cliff Street. Four individuals are in custody, and three have been transported to the hospital for treatment as of Monday. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Duplin County EMS also assisted in response to the shooting, according to a Wallace Police Department Facebook post.

“The incident appears to be between acquaintances and not a random act,” WPD said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 910-285-2126 or email policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.