KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police say three juveniles were arrested and are facing charges after they stole a vehicle and eventually crashed it after a chase.

Police said at 11 p.m. last Saturday, officers responded to a stolen vehicle in the area of Highway 70 East. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop after locating the vehicle. A short chase ensued with the vehicle eventually losing control and crashing.

Police said three juveniles, who were not identified, were arrested and charged with Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Officials said they’ve seen an increase in vehicle thefts, many happening at gas stations when the vehicle is left unattended and running in the parking lot. Others are happening because vehicles are left unlocked or with the keys inside. The Kinston Police Department is reminding everyone to continue to lock their vehicle anytime you are away from it.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.