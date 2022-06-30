KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) – Three Kinston men have been arrested on drug and gun charges.

According to the Kinston Police Department, Henry Hicks was apprehended during a traffic stop. Hicks had a federal warrant for various drug crimes. During the traffic stop, detectives located crack cocaine and three illegal guns he had in his possession.

The two people in the car with Hicks were Naulage Hines and Isalic Williams of Kinston.

Williams was charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Carrying a concealed handgun

Possession of a stolen firearm

Williams was being held at the Lenoir County jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

Hines was charged with:

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Carrying a concealed handgun

Hines was booked at the Lenoir County Jail under a $7,500 secured bond. Kinston PD said Hicks is in federal custody.