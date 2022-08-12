NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men between the ages of 18 and 24 have been arrested and are facing child sex crimes charges against at least two children.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office reports Ethan Jones, 18, and Mark McKenney Jr., 24, both of Oak Grove Road in Vanceboro were arrested along with Brandon Jones, 20, of Carrow Drive in Washington. Their charges are as follows:

Ethan Jones was charged with two felony counts of statutory rape & two counts of statutory sex offense with a child.

Brandon Jones was charged with felony statutory rape & felony statutory sex offense with a child.

McKenney Jr. was charged with felony indecent liberties with a minor, felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and felony second-degree exploitation of a minor.

All three are being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $250,000.00 bond. The group is related with Ethan and Brandon Jones being brothers and Mark McKenney being their cousin.

In July, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation team started an investigation into a report of numerous sexual assaults involving two children, aged 12-13 years old. On August 12, after a brief investigation, the three were arrested.

More charges are expected since the investigation is ongoing.