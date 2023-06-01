WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies in Wilson County have arrested three men who have connections to Facebook Marketplace robberies.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office started its investigation into the robberies on May 1. In separate cases, three people responded to a post on Facebook Marketplace inquiring about a trailer for sale. In another case, one person offered to buy a vehicle for a lot of money on the marketplace.

In all cases, the suspects used the same address, 7500 Block of Shallingtons Mill Road, to meet with potential buyers. All victims said that when they arrived at the location, a male flagged them down on the side of the road. The male attempted to get the victims to drive down a path to complete the transaction. Once the victims stopped their cars, multiple men came out from the wooded area wearing Halloween masks and brandishing weapons. The suspects then robbed the victims of their cash, phones, and purses and fled the scene on foot.

The sheriff’s department was able to identify the suspects involved after a thorough investigation.

Dentavis Davon Staton, 19 and from Princeville, and Roczavier Raquan Rhodes, 19 and from Rocky Mount, were arrested and charged with Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon and Attempted Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon. Staton was given a $105,000 secured bond and has been released. Rhodes was given a $80,000 secured bond and is still in the Wilson County Detention Center.

Takahji Zacorrin Barnes, 20, was arrested after Staton and Rhodes on May 31. Barnes was charged with the same crimes and was given a $1 million secured bond. He is currently in the Wilson County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing case, anyone with information should contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department.