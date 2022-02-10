Three men from Georgia facing drug-related charges in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men from Augusta, Ga., for their role in transporting drugs into North Carolina.

On Feb. 5, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Task Force out of Augusta, Ga., and the NC State Bureau of Investigation concluded an investigation on Anthony Lardell Hilliard, 46, for transporting illegal drugs into North Carolina from Augusta, Ga. Offiicials said Hilliard had been identified as a supplier of methamphetamines by Onslow County Drug Enforcement Unit detectives through a related investigation.

Investigators learned Hilliard was delivering large amounts of the drug to be sold in the Onslow County area. Once Hilliard entered Onslow County, detectives conducted a traffic stop. Hillard was being followed by a second car, which was also stopped.

Hillard, Dirkson Samoa Ruffin, 52, and Samuel Bobby Jenkins, 55, were each taken into custody after K-9 Bonito and K-9 Sadie were deployed and found eight pounds of meth and 5.5 ounces of heroin.

All 3 men were arrested on-site and charged with:

Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Manufacture (F)

Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transport (F)

Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession (F)

Conspire to Traffic in Methamphetamine

Trafficking in Opium or Heroin by Transport (F)

Trafficking in Opium or Heroin by Possession (F)

Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine (F)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The men were transported to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $370,000 secured bond each.