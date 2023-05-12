PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office received news of a stolen vehicle on Friday morning.

The vehicle had been stolen from Chapel Hill and the suspects were three juveniles. The suspects led police on a high-speed chase through Edgecombe and Pitt counties, eventually wrecking the vehicle in Martin County.

The three suspects were taken to Juvenile Services for prosecution. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Martin County Sheriff’s Office, and Williamston Police Department assisted The Edgecombe County Deputies.