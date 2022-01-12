Three people arrested in gun store burglary, Lowe’s break-in in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people were arrested for a gun store burglary and a break-in of Lowe’s in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers worked to investigate a burglary at a local gun business on Jan. 7 where 33 guns were stolen. They were able to make multiple arrests in that case, as well as link the suspects to a Christmas-day break-in of Lowes on Tunnel Road.

APD arrested Jesse Lynn Williams, 31, Alexa Rae Bassillo, 29, Lyron Deshawn Greenlee, 34, on multiple charges. Their charges are:

Jesse Lynn Williams

possession of firearm by felon

possession of a stolen firearm

larceny of a firearm

felony burglary

felony breaking & entering

larceny after breaking & entering

damage to property

possession of firearm by felon

possession of stolen firearm

Alexa Rae Bassillo

aid and abet felony burglary

aid and abet larceny of a firearm

carrying a concealed gun

Lyron Deshawn Greenlee

robbery w/ a dangerous weapon

assault by pointing a gun

assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

possession of firearm by felon

felony possession of stolen goods

possession of a stolen firearm

possession of firearm by felon

felony carrying a concealed gun

felony possession of schedule ii

possession of drug paraphernalia

Officers also were able to seize multiple objects from Williams and Greenlee. The objects were listed below:

Seized from Williams:

Keltec CP33 pistol (9mm) *Reported stolen from Carolina Guns & Gear during the B&E*

Diamondback DB-9 pistol (9mm)

Titan pistol (.25 cal)

Norinco SKS assault rifle (7.62 x 39 cal)

CZ USA shotgun (12 ga.)

Fuel filter suppressor

Seized from Greenlee:

Beretta PX4 Storm pistol (9mm) *Stolen*

Smith & Wesson M&P pistol (.45 cal) *Stolen*

Springfield XDM pistol (9mm) *Stolen*

Springfield XD pistol (9mm) *Stolen*

1.39g of methamphetamine

Guns Tools Seized from Williams (Source: Asheville Police Department)

Guns Seized from Greenlee (Source: Asheville Police Department)

Detectives said they were able to determine Williams as the suspect and worked to bring him into custody. They found multiple firearms with Williams, including one that was reported stolen from Carolina Guns & Gear. Officers also found a homemade fuel filter suppressor and multiple burglary tools.

Officers said detectives also arrested Greenlee for his involvement in the burglary. In his possession, they found several of the stolen firearms, and he also had multiple open warrants following an unrelated robbery in Pisgah View.

Officials said all three suspects were transported and booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center. Williams has a $150,000 secured bond, Greenlee has a $165,000 secured bond and Bassillo was released on a $5,000 bond.

APD detectives are continuing their investigation. APD detectives and officers teamed with the Dept. of Public Safety and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms during their investigation.