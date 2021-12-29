Three people facing charges in Kinston shootout early Wednesday morning

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Three individuals, one a juvenile, are facing charges after a shootout that happened early Wednesday morning.

When Kinston police arrived at the scene just after 1 a.m., they saw two groups of people were shooting at each other in the 500 block of East Shine Street. Officers said the individuals separated from each other as they approached them.

KPD officials said when they stopped a car involved in the shootout, a 14-year-old fled with a gun in his hand. After a chase, officers took the teen into custody and recovered the weapon while locating another stolen weapon on the teenager.

Officers also located drugs in the car and another weapon was found beside the vehicle. The driver has been identified as Tamoz Roberts, 24, of Kinston. He is currently being held in the Lenoir County Detention Center under an unspecified secured bond. Roberts has been charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Daveyontae Miller, 20, of Kinston, was charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of schedule VI and discharge a firearm within the city limits.

KPD asks if anyone has information about illegal activities to please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident and officers were able to recover three illegally possessed weapons.