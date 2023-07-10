KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating after three teens were found shot on Sunday.

Officers with the Kinston Police Department were out patrolling near a party on North Queen Street when they saw people running and heard around 50 gunshots fired. Officers found one victim on the scene and received a call about two more victims that arrived at UNC Lenoir Health Care.

The victims were taken to ECU Health Medical Center and were listed in serious condition. Two of the victims were 19 years old and the other was 15 years old.

The Kinston Police Department is currently investigating and searching for suspects.