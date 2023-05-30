GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Gang and Gun Crimes Unit have arrested three Pitt County men on separate gun-related charges.

Jermaine Montrell Smallwood, 47, from Greenville, was charged with Obtaining Property by False Pretense after he pawned a stolen gun on April 15. Smallwood was taken before a magistrate and put under a $5,000 secured bond.

Antonio Antwan Payton, 21, from Farmville, was charged with Alter/Remove Serial Number, Possess Gun with Altered Serial Number, and two counts of Carry Concealed Gun. Detectives found the guns after a traffic stop and probable cause search. Payton was taken before a magistrate and released after he posted a $5,000 secured bond.

Cedric Lamont Barnes, 36, from Greenville, was charged with Possession of Firearm by Felon, two counts Possession of Stolen Firearm, and one count of Obtaining Property by False Pretense. Detectives began an investigation and determined that Barnes pawned two stolen guns while he was a felon on March 21. Barnes was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center and placed under a $60,000 secured bond. He was released on May 29 after posting bond.