GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are investigating after three people, two of them children, were shot Saturday night.

Police said they responded at 8:13 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Day Circle. Officers located Sadel Horton, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound. They also found a 12-year-old female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to UNC Health Wayne for treatment. Horton was treated and released and the child was transported to ECU Health in Greenville for further treatment. She was reported to be in stable condition.

Police found out a third victim, a 13-year-old, had arrived later at UNC Health Wayne in a personal vehicle. That victim was also treated and released.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation. This investigation is still developing. Anyone with information about this is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.