ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Atlantic Beach Police Department is searching for three suspects in connection to the murder of a 65-year-old man Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a possible assault at the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard at 5:45 a.m., according to a press release. They found Randal J. Miller laying in the driveway with what was later determined to be a single stab wound on the left side of his chest. He later died from his injuries at Carteret Health Care.

Officers are looking for three suspects described in the press release as “Black males of medium height, medium to stocky build, wearing dark colored pants, and gray to dark colored hoodies with face coverings such as bandanas or “COVID” style face masks.”

The suspects were driving a late-model gray or silver four-door sedan, police said. Anyone with information about this case should contact the Atlantic Beach Police Department at 252-726-2523 or tips can be submitted anonymously by clicking here.