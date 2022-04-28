KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police released information Thursday morning on three separate cases where a teen was arrested and charged with attempted murder in each of them.

On Tuesday, police said a 16-year-old was arrested for his role in the shooting of Aldaquan Veal on March 15. The teen was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The teen was placed in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

A suspect in the shooting, Asante Trendale Collins, 25, of Jacksonville, remains at large.

Feb. 2 shooting incident

In a different case, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday and is facing attempted murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property charges. It stems from a shooting that happened on Feb. 2, shortly after 11 p.m. at 202 S. Orion St.

Investigators said in this case, they responded to a shooting and found shell casings at the scene. They also located a victim, who was not identified, who had minor injuries as a result of shattered glass during the shooting.

The juvenile was placed into the custody of the Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center.

April 27 shooting

Emontae Hall (Kinston Police Department photo)

In the third incident report Kinston police released Thursday, a 19-year-old was arrested and also charged with attempted murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in a shooting that happened on April 27.

Emonte Hall, 19, was arrested not long after police responded to a report of a shooting at the 1500 block of Queens Road. After determining nobody was injured and that only property damage took place, witnesses began being questioned about what happened.

A suspect was identified and, a short time later, Hall was picked up walking nearby at the intersection of North Herritage Street and Glenwood Avenue. He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a $250,000 bond.

If anyone has information about these incidents, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.