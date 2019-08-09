Three Vanceboro residents arrested on heroin, drug charges

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on drug charges after a search of a vehicle on Wednesday in Vanceboro.



According to the CCSO, on Wednesday in the 400 block of Mile Road, deputies responded to a citizen report of alleged drug activity.



At the location, deputies found a vehicle parked on the side of the road, with three people inside it.



Deputies questioned the people inside the car and searched the vehicle, where they found an unspecified amount of heroin and other drug paraphernalia.

The following people in the vehicle, who each lived in the same home on River Road Lot 7 in Vanceboro, were arrested and taken to the Craven County Detention Center on the following charges:



Toshiaki Lee Hirae, age 40, was charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Devon Leigh Gooch, age 23, was charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of drug .paraphernalia.

Christopher Aaron Meadows, age 25, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.