FRISCO, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office arrested three Virginia men on drug charges on July 1, in Frisco.

Deputies helped the National Park Service after reports of a suspicious vehicle were made. Officers searched the car and found Psilocybin Mushrooms, Marijuana, THC and Paraphernalia.

Benjamin Kemp Smith, 18, Hayes, Va, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana greater than 1/2 ounce, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

James Allen Rooks, 18, Williamsburg, Va, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Gaius Roger Del Negro, 18, Williamsburg, Va, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

All three men were given a $2,000 secured bond.