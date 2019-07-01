UPDATE: Vehicle break-in suspects face 186 charges in Beaufort County, 47 charges in Pitt County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT)

UPDATE: The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday it has arrested and charged five people with a total of 186 counts for more than 30 vehicle break-ins reported across the county in May and June.

BCSO officials said on July 1, as part of a joint investigation into vehicle break-ins with the Washington Police Department, Greenville Police Department, and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, BCSO investigators have charged five suspects with a total of 149 felony and 37 misdemeanor charges.

The following suspects face charges in Beaufort County in connection to this case:

Derrell Anthony White, age 28 and Shyann Wooden, age 20, both of Washington, were arrested on July 2, 2019, and are currently being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Derrell White’s bond is $87,000, and Shyann Wooden’s bond is $97,000.

Thaddeus Maurice Wallace Jr, age 22, Trevelleia Carter, age 18, and Dytavius Wooden, age 19 all of Washington, are currently being held in the Pitt County Detention Center for charges in similar crimes in Pitt County, and have not yet been served with the Beaufort County charges.

In Pitt County, Wallace Jr. and Carter are each being held on a $750,000 bond, while Wooden is being held on a $1 million bond.

PREVIOUS:

Three men from Washington, N.C. were arrested on Saturday and charged with multiple vehicle break-ins that happened in June across Pitt County.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says, between June 21-23, deputies received reports of multiple vehicles broken into in the Eastern Pines and Bells Fork communities, involving multiple victims.

Detectives investigated the break-ins with help from the Greenville and Washington Police Departments.

On Saturday, deputies arrested and charged the following three suspects:

Thaddeus Maurice Wallace, Jr., age 22, of Washington, NC.

Trevelleria Dewan Carter, age 18, of Washington, NC.

Dytavias Wooden, age 19, of Washington, NC.

Each suspect was charged with the following 47 counts:

· First Degree Burglary. 4 counts. Felonies.

· Attempted First Degree Burglary. 2 counts. Felonies.

· Break and Enter a Motor Vehile. 19 counts. Felonies.

· Attempted Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle. 3 counts. Misdemeanors.

· Larceny after Breaking and Entering. 4 counts. Felonies.

· Misdemeanor Larceny. 7 counts.

· Injury to Personal Property. 3 counts. Misdemeanor.

· Obtaining Property by False Pretense. 1 count. Felony.

· Identity Theft. 1 count. Felony.

· Financial Card Theft. 2 counts. Felonies.

· Attempted Larceny. 1 count. Misdemeanor.

All three suspects are being held in the Pitt County Detention Center.

Carter and Wallace Jr. are each being held on a $750,000 bond.

Wooden is being held on a $1 million bond.

Deputies say the investigation into the break-ins is ongoing, and more charges are expected to be filed in this case.